Urshela went 2-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Mets.

Urshela reached base four times in total and has now collected at least one hit in five of his last six contests. He's also hit the ball well consistently this season, maintaining a .272/.358/.515 line to go along with six home runs, 23 RBI and 18 runs scored across 120 plate appearances.