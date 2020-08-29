site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Remains out Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Urshela (elbow) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Mets but manager Aaron Boone said he could be back in the lineup Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Urshela was held out for both games of Friday's doubleheader against the Mets due to a bone spur in his elbow and is set to miss his third straight game as a result.
