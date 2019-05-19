Manager Aaron Boone said removing Urshela early from Sunday's action was "cautious" and the third baseman's groin injury doesn't appear to be major, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Urshela was removed after fouling a ball off himself in the third inning. Boone also noted that Urshela had a tough time running, but that the team thought he would be okay. It remains unclear if Urshela will miss additional time, but his next chance to be in the lineup will come on Monday as the Yankees travel to Baltimore.