Yankees' Gio Urshela: Removal was precautionary
Manager Aaron Boone said removing Urshela early from Sunday's action was "cautious" and the third baseman's groin injury doesn't appear to be major, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Urshela was removed after fouling a ball off himself in the third inning. Boone also noted that Urshela had a tough time running, but that the team thought he would be okay. It remains unclear if Urshela will miss additional time, but his next chance to be in the lineup will come on Monday as the Yankees travel to Baltimore.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal