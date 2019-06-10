Yankees' Gio Urshela: Retreats to bench
Urshela is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
Didi Gregorius' return from Tommy John surgery has crowded the Yankees' infield, and Urshela will be the odd man out on this occasion. Gregorius will need frequent off days during his first few weeks back in action, and the Yankees will likely rotate players through the designated hitter spot, but Urshela will probably be the infielder who loses out most often. DJ Lemahieu starts at third base Monday.
