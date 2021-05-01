site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Riding pine Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Urshela isn't starting Saturday's game against Detroit.
Urshela had gone 4-for-13 with a home run, four RBI and five strikeouts in the last three contests. DJ LeMahieu will start at the hot corner while Mike Ford takes over at first base.
