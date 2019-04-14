Urshela will start at third base and hit seventh Sunday against the White Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Early-season injuries to Miguel Andujar (shoulder) and Troy Tulowitzki (calf) have already created an everyday role for DJ LeMahieu, and it appears Urshela and Tyler Wade are battling for the other regular opening in the infield. Urshela will pick up his fifth start in seven games Sunday while the lefty-hitting Wade heads to the bench with southpaw Carlos Rodon on the hill for Chicago.