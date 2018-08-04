Yankees' Gio Urshela: Sent to Yankees
Urshela was traded to the Yankees for an undisclosed return Saturday, Conor Foley of the Times-Tribune reports.
Urshela will likely fill an organizational depth role for the Yankees. He's appeared at every infield position in his three-year MLB career, but offers very little with the bat, hitting just .225/.274/.315 in 167 games.
