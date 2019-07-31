Yankees' Gio Urshela: Should benefit from Voit's absence
Urshela will start at third base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Urshela will fill in for the injured DJ LeMahieu (groin) at the hot corner for a fourth straight game after piling up eight hits across the prior three contests. The Yankees are optimistic LeMahieu will rejoin the lineup for the series with Boston during the upcoming weekend, but Urshela could stick in the everyday lineup moving forward after first baseman Luke Voit was diagnosed with a sports hernia and placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Look for the Yankees to fill out the two corner-infield spots and designated hitter with some combination of Edwin Encarnacion, LeMahieu and Urshela at least until the team gets one of Voit, Brett Gardner (knee) or Giancarlo Stanton (knee) back from the IL.
