Urshela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, one day after he was struck by a pitch in the right shin during the Yankees' 6-5 loss, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Urshela wasn't removed from the contest when he was struck by the pitch in his seventh-inning at-bat, but he was clearly favoring his right leg in the field for the rest of the night. Manager Aaron Boone will look to get ahead of the injury by holding out Urshela, who can be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series finale. Urshela had recorded three multi-hit games in his last five appearances, and he went 8-for-20 with two homers, a double, four RBI, four runs and eight strikeouts during that time.