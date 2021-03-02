Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he expects Urshela (elbow) to make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday against the Phillies, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Urshela hasn't faced any strict limitations thus far at camp, but the Yankees have been deliberately bringing him along slowly after he underwent surgery in December to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Boone didn't specify whether Urshela would start at third base Thursday like he normally would in the regular season, or if the 29-year-old's spring debut will come as a designated hitter.