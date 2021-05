Urshela (knee) is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

A knee injury cost Urshela several games and even required an MRI, but this is now back-to-back starts for the third baseman after he hit a pinch-hit homer in Friday's game. With that, it seems the worst of the knee issue is behind him. Urshela is slashing .303/.349/.479 with five home runs, 19 RBI, 11 runs scored and one steal through 33 games this season.