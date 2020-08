Urshela went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Red Sox.

Urshela's biggest contribution to the offense came in the third inning, when his double knocked in Gary Sanchez for the tying run. The third baseman wasn't able to homer for a third straight game, but Urshela's batting .308 after the three-hit effort. He has two homers, six RBI and six runs scored in eight games this year.