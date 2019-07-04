An MRI on Urshela's left glute came back clean, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

This is obviously good news, but Urshela's availability for this weekend is up in the air. Long considered a light-hitting, glove-first third baseman, Urshela has surprised with an .829 OPS through 68 games. He should continue to start against left-handers and occasionally against righties as well.

