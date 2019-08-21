Yankees' Gio Urshela: Ups average to .338
Urshela recorded two base hits in four at-bats Tuesday in the Yankees' 6-2 loss to the Athletics.
After feasting on the Orioles a week ago, Urshela hasn't slowed down much while taking on the more competent Indians and Athletics pitching staffs. Over the last five contests, Urshela has gone 8-for-21 to lift his season-long batting average to .338.
