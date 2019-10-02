Play

Urshela (ankle) went through a full workout Tuesday and is expected to make the Yankees' ALDS roster, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Urshela left the final game of the regular season Sunday against the Rangers with a mild ankle sprain, but the issue apparently wasn't a significant one. Expect him to play a role in the division series against the Twins.

