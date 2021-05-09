Urshela (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Urshela will be on the bench for a third straight game due to the knee injury he suffered in Thursday's game against the Astros, but the Yankees remain confident he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. In fact, manager Aaron Boone said that following Monday's off day, Urshela should be on track to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Tampa Bay, according to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record. Miguel Andujar will man third base in Urshela's stead Sunday.