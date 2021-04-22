Urshela (back) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

DJ LeMahieu will shift over to third base in the series opener in Cleveland while Urshela gets a day of recovery after he was removed from Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Atlanta with back tightness. Manager Aaron Boone suggested Urshela wouldn't be sent in for any further medical tests, so the 29-year-old should be ready to rejoin the lineup at some point during this weekend's four-game series.