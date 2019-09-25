X-rays on Urshela's left hand were negative, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

He was hit on the hand by a 95-mph fastball and eventually exited the contest due to significant swelling and bruising. Urshela is day-to-day with a bruised hand and four games left in the regular season. DJ LeMahieu will work as the primary third baseman while Urshela is sidelined.

