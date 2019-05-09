Urshela left Wednesday's game against the Mariners with a left knee contusion, but X-rays came back negative, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The third baseman was forced from the contest in the seventh inning after fouling a ball off his knee, but X-rays on the knock came back negative, per Hoch, so he looks to have avoided a serious injury. It's possible he could need a day or two to recover, in which case Miguel Andujar would figure to slide in at the hot corner.