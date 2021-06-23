Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that X-rays conducted on Urshela's right shin returned negative, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Urshela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals and is considered day-to-day.

According to Boone, Urshela is merely tending to some soreness in the shin after he was struck by a pitch in the seventh inning of Tuesday's loss. DJ LeMahieu will fill in at third base for Urshela, who could be ready to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's series finale if the pain in his lower leg subsides overnight.