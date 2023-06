Weissert was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Weissert has two brief stints in the majors this season and has allowed three earned runs with a 5:5 K:BB across 5.1 innings. The 28-year-old will provide bullpen depth for the twin bill before likely returning to the minors.