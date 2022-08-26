Weissert allowed three runs on two walks while hitting two batters over one-third of an inning against Oakland on Thursday.

Weissert was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday and was summoned from the bullpen with the Yankees up big in the seventh inning. His first outing as a major-leaguer didn't go well, as he threw only five of 15 pitches for strikes and hit two batters in addition to issuing two free passes while recording only one out. Nerves likely came into play, but Weissert has had some control issues in the minors this season, registering a 3.7 BB/9 and hitting five batters over 46 innings. He was able to overcome that to post a 1.76 ERA and 0.89 WHIP, however.