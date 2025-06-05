default-cbs-image
Dominguez (thumb) will start in left field and bat seventh Thursday against the Guardians.

Dominguez missed each of New York's last two contests while recovering from a jammed thumb he suffered Sunday. Now that he's comfortable swinging a bat again, he'll rejoin the starting nine Thursday and aim to stay hot after collecting a base hit in each of his last four games.

