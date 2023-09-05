Dominguez is starting in center field and batting third in Tuesday's game versus the Tigers.
Dominguez batted fifth in his major-league debut but has now been in the three spot for each of his next three games. The rookie has picked up one hit in each contest thus far, which includes a pair of home runs. Dominguez and his teammates will face Alex Faedo.
