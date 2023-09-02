Dominguez is starting in center field and hitting third Saturday against the Astros.

Dominguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in his big-league debut Friday, and the home run came off Justin Verlander on his first swing as a big leaguer. Anthony Volpe and Gleyber Torres (back) have recently occupied the three hole, but it's possible Dominguez stays in this prime spot if he continues to produce.