Dominguez is starting in center field and hitting third Saturday against the Astros.
Dominguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in his big-league debut Friday, and the home run came off Justin Verlander on his first swing as a big leaguer. Anthony Volpe and Gleyber Torres (back) have recently occupied the three hole, but it's possible Dominguez stays in this prime spot if he continues to produce.
More News
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Hits homer in first career at-bat•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Promotion made official•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Getting call to majors•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Moving up to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Heating up for Patriots•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Nearing Mendoza Line at Double-A•