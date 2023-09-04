Dominguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

Dominguez has hit safely in each of his first three major-league games, though he's yet to record a multi-hit effort. He's already knocked two homers, with his long ball Sunday giving the Yankees the lead for good in the sixth inning. He's also struck out just twice in his 13 at-bats, showing steady plate discipline early on in the majors after striking out at a 24.3 percent rate between Double-A and Triple-A this year. With the Yankees virtually out of the running for a wild-card spot, Dominguez should have plenty of chances to learn on the job in the majors over the next few weeks.