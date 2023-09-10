Dominguez was diagnosed with a torn UCL on Sunday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Dominguez's major-league career was off to a torrid start, as he hit .258 with four home runs, a double, seven RBI, six runs and a steal over eight games. He was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Brewers due to what was initially believed to be right elbow inflammation. However, he'll be forced to miss significant time after being diagnosed with a torn UCL. Manager Aaron Boone said Dominguez doesn't yet have surgery scheduled, but the typical recovery timetable from this injury is typically 9-10 months for a position player. However, it's possible he's back in as early as six months, which means he could be in the mix to return early in the 2024 campaign, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.