Dominguez exited Sunday's contest against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning with a left thumb contusion, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Dominguez drew a walk to open the top of the fifth frame, ultimately swiping second base for his eighth steal of the year. The outfielder did however sustain a left thumb injury on his slide into second base, and he was replaced at the plate by Cody Bellinger in his next go-around the following inning. Dominguez can be considered day-to-day for the time being ahead of New York's day off Monday.