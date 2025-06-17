Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Getting turn in leadoff spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez will start in left field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game versus the Angels.
Dominguez was out of the lineup Monday upon Giancarlo Stanton's return from the injured list, but he's back in there Tuesday and will occupy a prime spot in the lineup. It's the first time this season that he's batted higher than fifth.
More News
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Omitted from starting nine•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Left out of lineup•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Not starting Sunday•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Back in action Thursday•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Taking swings Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Remains out Wednesday•