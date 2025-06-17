default-cbs-image
Dominguez will start in left field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game versus the Angels.

Dominguez was out of the lineup Monday upon Giancarlo Stanton's return from the injured list, but he's back in there Tuesday and will occupy a prime spot in the lineup. It's the first time this season that he's batted higher than fifth.

