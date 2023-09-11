The Yankees placed Dominguez (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Monday.

The transaction is merely a formality, as Dominguez will soon undergo Tommy John surgery to address a torn UCL in his right elbow. As a position player, Dominguez will face a shorter recovery timeline from the procedure that a pitcher would, but the Yankees are still preparing for the 20-year-old to need the next 9-to-10 months to complete his rehab. Dominguez, who hit .258 with four home runs, one stolen base, seven RBI and six runs in eight games following his call-up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 1, is expected to remain out through the first half of the 2024 season.