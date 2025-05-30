Dominguez isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Dominguez will grab a seat on the bench Friday after going 1-for-7 with three strikeouts in two games against the Angels. Ben Rice will fill in as New York's designated hitter and bat fifth.
