Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Dominguez will step out of the lineup after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's series opener. Cody Bellinger will shift to left field as a result, opening up center field for Trent Grisham.
