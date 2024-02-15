The Yankees placed Dominguez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Dominguez has begun participating in outfield drills and is on track to play catch in the near future, but little details have been offered regarding his return timeline other than sometime in the summer. For now, Dominguez will be stashed on the injured list and lose his roster spot, which will be given to the newly-signed Lou Trivino (elbow).