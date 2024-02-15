The Yankees placed Dominguez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Dominguez has begun participating in outfield drills and is on track to play catch in the near future, but little details have been offered regarding his return timeline other than sometime in the summer. For now, Dominguez will be stashed on the injured list and lose his roster spot, which will be given to the newly-signed Lou Trivino (elbow).
More News
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Slated to play catch soon•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Takes part in outfield drills•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Not guaranteed CF job post-recovery•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Set for UCL surgery Wednesday•