Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez is not part of the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against Boston.
Dominguez will begin on the bench for the third time in New York's past six games. The Yankees' outfield will consist of Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton from left to right versus Boston ace Garrett Crochet on Saturday.
