Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Not starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
After moving past a thumb issue that kept him out of the lineup for a pair of contests, Dominguez had started each of the past three games but went just 1-for-12 with one walk and seven strikeouts. The Yankees will give Dominguez the night off to clear his head, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Ben Rice while Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham start alongside Aaron Judge in the outfield.
