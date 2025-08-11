Dominguez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

With Giancarlo Stanton making his second start in right field since Aaron Judge made his return from the injured list last Tuesday, Dominguez will be the odd man out of the New York outfield. Though Judge remains limited to serving as a designated hitter for the time being, he's in the midst of a throwing program as he recovers from a right flexor strain could be ready to resume everyday duties in right field within the next few weeks. Once that happens, Stanton could settle back in as a full-time DH, and Dominguez could be squeezed out of the starting nine on a more frequent basis.