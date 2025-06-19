Dominguez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.

The switch-hitting Dominguez has been far more effective against righties (126 wRC+ in 156 plate appearances) than lefties (54 wRC+ in 76 plate appearances), so his absence from the lineup Thursday while the Angels send lefty Tyler Anderson to the hill comes as little surprise. Despite his success against right-handed pitching, Dominguez may find himself more of a part-time starter in those matchups with the recent return of Giancarlo Stanton from the injured list closing off a potential avenue to playing time at designated hitter.