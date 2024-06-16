Dominguez (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

It's unclear at this stage what is ailing the 21-year-old. He was just formally activated from the 60-day injured list by the Yankees earlier this week after a long recovery from Tommy John surgery, and subsequently optioned down to Triple-A.