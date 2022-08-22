Dominguez is hitting .323/.463/.532 with two home runs, 10 steals on 11 attempts and a 14:16 K:BB in 17 games this month for High-A Hudson Valley.
The switch-hitting 19-year-old is starting to live up to the hype, and those in dynasty leagues who were patient with him should feel vindicated. On the season, Dominguez is hitting .270/.381/.449 at Low-A and High-A, with his production improving as the season has progressed.
