Dominguez went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run and a stolen base Thursday in a loss to Toronto.

Among Dominguez's hits was his first career triple. This was the second time on the season that the 22-year-old has tallied four hits in a game, and both performances have come over the past 10 days. Dominguez has been very hot of late, recording five multi-hit efforts over his past nine contests and slashing .444/.444/.583 over that span. The productive stretch has pushed his season OPS up to .752 through 278 plate appearances.