default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dominguez (thumb) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Guardians.

Dominguez will miss a second straight game after jamming his left thumb while stealing a base over the weekend. He is considered day-to-day and not expected to require a stint on the 10-day injured list. Cody Bellinger will start in left field and Ben Rice will be the designated hitter for the Yankees on Wednesday.

More News