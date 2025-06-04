Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Remains out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez (thumb) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Guardians.
Dominguez will miss a second straight game after jamming his left thumb while stealing a base over the weekend. He is considered day-to-day and not expected to require a stint on the 10-day injured list. Cody Bellinger will start in left field and Ben Rice will be the designated hitter for the Yankees on Wednesday.
More News
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Considered day-to-day•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Will not be in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Undergoing testing on thumb Monday•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Exits early Sunday•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Idle Friday•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Sitting Tuesday•