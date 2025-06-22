Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Resting for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Dominguez started in left field in the first two contests of the series and went 2-for-6 with two walks, two runs and an RBI, but he'll hit the bench as the Yankees and Orioles close out their three-game set Sunday. The Yankees will roll out a starting outfield of Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge from left to right in the finale, while Giancarlo Stanton re-enters the lineup at designated hitter after resting Saturday.
