Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Retreating to bench Tuesday
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in his appearance on Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that Dominguez will be out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
Dominguez started in all three of the Yankees' games in St. Louis over the weekend and went 5-for-14 with three RBI, one run and one stolen base, but he'll be the odd man out of the New York outfield in the series opener in Tampa while Giancarlo Stanton makes his return after being held out the last few days due to general soreness. With Aaron Judge occupying the designated-hitter spot for the time being as he continues to recover from an elbow injury, Boone appears to have settled on Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Stanton as his preferred outfield trio from left to right.
