Dominguez was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Brewers due to right elbow inflammation.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up for Dominguez, who has started all eight games in center field since being called up by the Yankees on Sept. 1. The 20-year-old could be headed for medical imaging, and the organization is likely to be cautious with their top prospect amid the closing stretch of a lost season. Isiah Kiner-Falefa replaced him in center field Sunday.