Dominguez will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

It won't be known until the operation whether Dominguez will require Tommy John surgery, an internal brace procedure or a combination of the two. Either way, the expected recovery time is 9-to-10 months, which means the young outfielder is likely to be sidelined until around midseason of 2024.