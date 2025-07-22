Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Sitting out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto.
The Blue Jays are starting right-hander Max Scherzer, marking the first time over the Yankees' last eight contests versus righties that the switch-hitting Dominguez has been out of the lineup. Cody Bellinger will patrol left field and Trent Grisham will be in center field for the Yankees.
