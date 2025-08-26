Dominguez went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Monday's 10-5 victory over Washington.

The New York outfielder plated his team's final three runs with a 357-foot round-tripper against Nationals reliever Cole Henry in the seventh. The long ball broke a homerless stretch dating back to July 23 for Dominguez, who batted .266 (17-for-64) with one extra-base hit in 22 games over that span. The 22-year-old has slipped into a part-time role as the Yankees jockey for a playoff spot, so he will have to produce performances like this one in order to garner additional playing time.