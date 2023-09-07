Dominguez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a 4-3 win over Detroit.

Dominguez handed New York its first lead in the third inning with a 383-foot solo shot. The 20-year-old has given the Yankees' offense a jolt since being called up Sept. 1, collecting at least one hit in each of his first five MLB contests, with three of his seven knocks leaving the yard. Per Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media, Dominguez is the second player in Yankees history to go deep three times in his first five big-league games.