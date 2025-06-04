Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Taking swings Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Dominguez (thumb) will take some swings pregame Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Dominguez is missing a second straight start Wednesday due to a left thumb contusion. However, he is available off the bench to pinch run and is considered day-to-day.
