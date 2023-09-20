Dominguez underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow.

Dominguez is expected to be sidelined for up to 10 months, putting his expected return date near next season's All-Star break. The 20-year-old outfielder displayed tremendous potential during his stint with the Yankees, going 8-for-31 with four homers and seven RBI across his first eight major-league games.